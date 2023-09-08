The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis gather in solidarity with Iranians ahead of Mahsa Amini anniversary

Israeli singer Itay Ben David sang the song "Baraye," written by Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour amid last year's protests.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 01:59
People protest the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini and in support with the Iranian people, in Tel Aviv. October 29, 2022 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
People protest the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini and in support with the Iranian people, in Tel Aviv. October 29, 2022
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Dozens of Israelis gathered in central Israel on Thursday evening to show solidarity with Iranian protesters ahead of the anniversary of the killing of Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini. The anniversary is set to be marked on September 16.

The event, organized by journalist and activist Emily Schrader and others, came as part of the #IsraelisLoveIranians campaign, which is taking place throughout the month of September.

The campaign, which includes both a social media campaign and a series of planned events, encourages Israelis to post 1-2 sentences during the month of September about why they support the people of Iran against the regime.

From September 12-14, murals created in support of Iranian protestors will be unveiled in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

People protest the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini and in support with the Iranian people, in Tel Aviv. October 29, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) People protest the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini and in support with the Iranian people, in Tel Aviv. October 29, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

While protests are being planned in countries around the world for September 16, Israeli activists decided to hold a protest event on Thursday as September 16 is both Shabbat and the first day of Rosh Hashanah.

At the event on Thursday, Israeli singer Itay Ben David sang the song "Baraye," written by Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour amid the protests that swept Iran after Amini's death. The song quickly became an anthem during the protests.

Ben David wore a shirt with the words "Zan Zendegi Azadi" meaning "Woman, Life, Freedom" at the event. The slogan's equivalent in Kurdish has been used by Kurdish activists for decades and became a central part of the protests sparked by Amini's death.

In a speech at the event, Schrader stressed the importance of continuing to defend Iranian journalists, artists, activists, and athletes who are targeted and persecuted by the regime for protesting and reporting.

"As Israelis and as allies, it's important that we continue to echo their voices and tell their stories," said Schrader.

"Our friendship with the people of Iran breaks down the lie that has been told to the Iranian people for 44 years now. Which is why we must continue to raise our voices until the day this regime falls. I look forward to the day when we will have a Cyrus Accord and see a return to our thriving, peaceful, and mutually beneficial relations with the beautiful nation of Iran and its brave people."

Iranian authorities intensify crackdown on activists

Mahsa Amini was arrested by "morality police" officers in Tehran in mid-September last year for allegedly incorrectly wearing her hijab, with her family saying that she was beaten by the officers in the van that brought her to the police station.

At the police station, she collapsed and was brought to the hospital where she later died. Her relatives have told foreign media that they were kept largely in the dark about the situation.

Amini’s death in September 2022 sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that swept across Iran for months, only declining in January. Protests have periodically renewed in several locations in the months since then.

In recent weeks, Iranian authorities have intensified their crackdown on activists and the relatives of protesters who were arrested or killed in the protests. Iranian officials have expressed concerns that protests could renew on the anniversary.

According to Hengaw, at least 72 relatives of arrested or killed protesters have been arrested in the past five months.

On Tuesday, Safa Aeli, Amini's uncle, was arrested, according to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization. Aeli was reportedly transferred to an unknown location after being arrested in Saqqez.

Kurdish groups call for general strike on Amini anniversary

On Wednesday, six political groups representing Kurds issued a joint statement calling for a general strike throughout Kurdish areas on September 16, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, the Organization of the Toilers of Kurdistan (Komala Reform Faction), Komala: Kurdistan Organisation of the Communist Party of Iran, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), and the Organization of the Iranian Kurdistan Struggle (Khabat).

The groups, which have often had tense relations with each other, noted that the protests after Amini's death marked "the most popular and longest protest and uprising that was able to challenge the rule of the Islamic Republic and take steps towards the fall of this repressive regime."

The groups added that Kurds will visit Amini's grave and the graves of others killed by Iranian forces during the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests on September 16 and will lay flowers on the graves.

The groups additionally called on "all the freedom-loving people of Iran" to support the general strike and hold marches and public gatherings.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by