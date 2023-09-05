The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

New Israeli social media campaign will support the Iranian people

September is the month of the social media campaign #IsraelisLoveIranians, with key Israeli organizations and figures set to participate.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 01:59
Iranian protest in Trafalgar Square. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Iranian protest in Trafalgar Square.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

A new Israeli social media campaign, #IsraelisLoveIranians, is kicking off with the intention of supporting the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom against the country’s Islamist regime, according to a Monday press release from one of the movement’s co-founders.

The campaign is grassroots and female-led. Further, the campaign being pro-Iranian, according to movement co-founder Emily Schrader, does not undermine its pro-Israel basis.

“As the global day of solidarity for the Iranian people is on Rosh Hashanah, it was important for us to have a strong showing of support for the people of Iran directly from the people of Israel,” Schrader said. “Iranians are not our enemies, rather [they are] our allies in the fight against their own government which spreads violence and terror everywhere. As Israelis, we proudly stand with the people of Iran.” 

The social media campaign will take place throughout the month of September and was organized to coincide with worldwide demonstrations supporting the Iranian people on the September 16 one-year anniversary of the killing of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini who was beaten to death by Iran’s morality police for supposedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests that went on to take the world by storm.

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'' is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'' is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Who will participate?

The release notes various figures and organizations who are participating in the campaign. Among said participants in the campaign are representatives from all streams of Israeli society.  For instance,  the Arab Israeli organization Together Vouch for Each Other, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting (CAMERA), StandWithUs, Combat Antisemitism Movement, WIZO, the Tel Aviv Institute, the 49%, are among the organizations who are engaging in the effort.

Additionally, figures such as Israeli Olympian Sagi Muki, UFC fighter Natan Levy, Israeli model Orin Julie, Actress Swell Or Ariel of the Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, creator of Fauda Avi Issacharoff, Arab Israeli social activist Yoseph Haddad, Israeli model Nataly Dadon, Israeli businesswoman Ashley Waxman Bakshi, and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan will also take part in the campaign.

The release notes that on the 16th of the month, worldwide solidarity events will be held in an effort to bring about regime change in Iran. Additionally, the demonstrations will voice support for Iranian protestors, hundreds of whom have been arrested, tortured, and executed by their government.

Among the demonstrations will be one in Holon, Israel. While the occurrence of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, which will occur on the same day, is an impediment to organizing additional demonstrations in Israel, the campaign aims to more than make up the difference.

 Further, on the 12th through the 14th of the month, murals created in support of the Iranian protestors will be unveiled in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

On her Instagram account last month, Schrader posted a graphic that explains how interested Israelis can contribute to the campaign.

Schrader writes that those who wish to take part should “share a post with 1-2 sentences on why you, as an Israeli, support the people of Iran against their government with the hashtag #IsraelisLoveIranians.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by