Druze join the Northern March in protest of unwanted construction

Druze protestors were spotted at the march with Druze flags being waved alongside Israeli flags. 

By YUVAL BARNEA
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 17:36
Protestors in the Northern March begin the second day of the march, September 8, 2023. (photo credit: @sha_b_p)
Protestors in the Northern March begin the second day of the march, September 8, 2023.
(photo credit: @sha_b_p)

Following the success of the March to Jerusalem in July, protest organizers organized a march from Safed to Tel Hai.

The March began Thursday at noon and was planned to last three days ending at midnight on the final day, starting in Safed going through Rosh Pina, and finally ending in Tel Hai. 

Organizations participating in the march include the "Brothers in Arms", " Building an Alternative", "High Tech Protest", "Mothers of the Front", and more participated, according to Israeli media. 

"In order to create new connections, we are holding various activities during the weekend march: a conversation with the ultra-orthodox community in Safed, and doing a joint Shabbat reception with right-wing people from Kiryat Shmona. The solutions to the problems of the people of Israel will only be solved thanks to the citizens - not because of politicians," said Moshe Redman, one of the leaders of the protest, at the start of the march on Thursday. 

The march restarted on Friday afternoon despite the extreme heat thousands of marchers began their journey from Rosh Pina towards Goma Junction a 12 km distance. They are aiming to arrive by 6:30 p.m. the same day.

Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Druze Protestors

Druze supporters have left outposts set up to protest planning and construction in the Druze community. A video circulating on social media shows an empty campsite with druze flags waving and a narrator describing the situation. 

In the video, the narrator says "We protested together for 25 days in a tent and waited minute after minute for the problem of planning and construction in the Druze community to be solved."

"We have lost [our] patience and will leave on the 11th of the month at 5 p.m. as we promised," he continued, "The outpost is [but] the first letter in the beginning of the Torah of our work and our tactics that we have planned."

Druze protests in Israel mirror the Druze protests now ongoing in Syria against the Assad regime.



