United Hatzalah to send second rescue team to Morocco

United Hatzallah's rescue team has spent the last few days working to rescue and treat victims of the large earthquake that hit Morocco over the weekend claiming the lives of more than 2,900 people.

The team originally got the message about the disaster on Saturday and were ready to fly to Morocco through Italy as soon as Shabbat ended.

"You could be expecting the worst and then you walk through a village and see a mountain of rubble," Erez, United Hatzalah team

The team arrived on Sunday morning, but at that time, Morocco wasn't admitting foreign rescue teams yet, so Hatzallah's team entered the country as individuals and identified themselves as a rescue team after they arrived on Sunday morning.

For the last few days, the team has gone from village to village in the Atlas Mountains providing assistance and treatment to those in need. By Monday, the death toll had surpassed 2,900 with more than 5,530 people injured.

"In some cases, we're the first ones there," said Refael from United Hatzallah. The United Hatzalah team in operation in Morocco, September 2023 (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Second mission to Morocco approved

A second team has been approved by the kingdom to go to Morocco and has been asked to bring medical and humanitarian aid. Preparations are underway to facilitate this.

Erez, who is part of the team already in Morocco, said that the final decision regarding the size and function of the new team would be made by Wednesday morning.

"Right now, we're checking what the humanitarian and medical needs are, and we will make an informed decision on whether we can provide the suitable help to the people," he said. "These people lost everything in a matter of seconds, leaving them in a bad psychological state and homeless."

Erez added that the magnitude of such a disaster cannot be anticipated.

"You could be expecting the worst and then you walk through a village and see a mountain of rubble," he said. "It's very startling."

The team's help has been very welcome by the people, Erez said, as they are joined by both the people from the villages affected by the earthquake and Moroccans from other areas all coming together to help those in need.

As for their plans going onward, the team is waiting to hear where they will be needed next and are coordinating with the Kingdom of Morocco to maximize their ability to help the victims of the earthquake.