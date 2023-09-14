Israel, Greece hold joint air force exercise, drill long-range flights

Dozens of Greek and Israeli fighter pilots took part in a joint drill on Wednesday, flying thousands of kilometers from Israel to Greece and back, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The drill included fighter jets, fuelers, and reconnaissance aircraft. During the drill, the fighter pilots fired at targets under challenging weather conditions and succeeded in hitting all the targets.

The IDF stated that the exercise was intended to "improve operational and mental competence for long-range flights, refueling, deep attacks, and to achieve air superiority."

Additional exercises of a similar type are planned for later this year.

Israeli, Greek fighter pilots conduct joint training exercise. September 2023. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Greece-Israel relations continue to strengthen

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the leaders of Cyprus and Greece to discuss trilateral relations.

In May, Israel delivered two M-346 advanced training aircraft to Greece. Israel's Elbit Systems has been contracted by Greece both to provide virtual avionics for the M-346 aircraft as well as to undertake the creation of an International Flight Training Center at 120 ΑΤW Kalamata in Greece.

The two M-346s were the first batch of what will eventually be 10 such aircraft.