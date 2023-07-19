The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel to send two firefighting jets to aid in Greece wildfires

The statement from the Prime Minister's Office emphasized the nation's commitment to "stand by Greece in combating massive wildfires."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2023 13:17

Updated: JULY 19, 2023 18:53
Men help a firefighter as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village Vlyhada, near Athens, Greece, July 19, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/STELIOS MISINAS)
Men help a firefighter as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village Vlyhada, near Athens, Greece, July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STELIOS MISINAS)

Israel will send two 'Elad' firefighting aircraft to aid in international efforts to control recent wildfires in Greece, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday. This was confirmed by a joint statement of the National Security Ministry, Israel Fire and Rescue Services, and Israel Police. 

Scheduled to depart from Israel to Athens early Thursday morning, these aircraft will be on a mission to assist in extinguishing the massive fires raging in two different areas in Greece. The fires have been particularly aggressive due to extreme weather conditions including a significant heatwave, strong winds, and temperatures with potential to reach 46 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In addition to the two 'Elad' firefighting aircraft from the aerial firefighting squadron, Israel's assistance comprises a team of four pilots, skilled ground personnel—including forest fire experts—and essential accompanying equipment. An Israeli air force transport aircraft will accompany the firefighting planes to ensure logistical support.

The extinguishing operations will begin with the teams' arrival in Greece no later than 14:00, with the estimated return date being the coming Sunday.

Longstanding reciprocal cooperation between Israel and Greece

The assistance provided by the National Security Ministry and Israel Fire and Rescue Services is part of a longstanding reciprocal cooperation between Israel and Greece.

A firefighting helicopter is silhouetted in front of the sun, as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. (credit: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS / REUTERS) A firefighting helicopter is silhouetted in front of the sun, as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. (credit: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS / REUTERS)

The statement from the Prime Minister's Office emphasized the nation's commitment to "stand by Greece in combating massive wildfires," and gratefully acknowledged "Greece's aid given in recent wildfire incidents in Israel." 

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has also highlighted Israel's readiness to aid Greece, stating that, "In coordination with the Prime Minister's office, I ordered the dispatch of the firefighting planes, which these days are prepared for any scenario. 

"The extinguishing operations of the teams will join the local extinguishing forces. The quick preparedness of the teams was made possible thanks to the cooperation of all the partners".

The Prime Minister's office, the National Security Ministry, Israel's Fire and Rescue services, the Israel Police's Aerial Unit, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Emergency Authority, Israel's ambassador, and the Greek Embassy are all partners in the assistance operations.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by