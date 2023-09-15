In his Rosh Hashanah message to Jewish communities worldwide, President Isaac Herzog called for greater engagement in an "inclusive, vibrant, empowering" Jewish dialogue across the world.

President Herzog has released a video wishing Jews worldwide a good new year but also discussing the challenges that the Jewish people in Israel and abroad have faced throughout the year.

In particular, he emphasized the importance of worldwide Jewish conversations and encouraged them as a part of taking the necessary steps to overcome division among the Jewish people.

The president has been struggling to get power brokers from all sides, to sit and negotiate an exit from the political and legal crisis the country has entered into as a result of the judicial reform. Israel's President Isaac Herzog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Our differences are our greatest asset"

The president said, “It is no secret that this year has challenged us in very real ways. For so many, this time of reflection takes on new meanings this year, as we have watched Israel struggle with big questions that highlight how big the differences between us can be. But whilst our differences can be painful, they also point to an important comforting truth: we all care deeply about our Jewish people and our beloved Jewish and democratic state of Israel. It is okay to have differences. In fact, having differences and being able to voice them is a sign of strength – the strength of our democracy, and the strength of our people. Our differences are our greatest asset.”

He stressed, “This year, together with the Jewish Agency and the WZO, my office has launched the “Kol Ha’Am - Voice of the People” initiative for a worldwide Jewish dialogue. I hope each of you will contribute your voice to Kol Ha’Am. I invite you to create a global Jewish conversation that is inclusive, vibrant, empowering, and will also impact the nation-state of the Jewish people – for the sake of our shared future, for the sake of our shared now.”

President Herzog ended his message with "Dear friends, 'SheTitchadesh Aleinu Shana Tova u’Metuka', may this be a year of sweetness and genuine renewal for our souls.”