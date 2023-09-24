Israel Police on alert going into Yom Kippur fast day

Police will be stationed throughout Jerusalem to prevent vehicular traffic from disrupting the holy day of Yom Kippur on Monday, and will be on alert to prevent disturbances and suspicious activity, the Israel Police said on Sunday morning.

The State of Israel will bring in the fast day on Sunday evening with increased tensions on the Lebanese and Gazan borders, as well as a spate of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and counterterrorism operations in the West Bank.

Police updated Sunday that the suspected terrorist who conducted the Qalandia checkpoint car ramming on Thursday had his arrest extended by five days. The 38-year-old Kfar Aqab resident had injured a security guard in the suicidal attack, in which he had cut his own arms with an exacto knife. The terrorist knifeman who injured a light rail guard at Givat HaMivtar also had his arrest extended. The assailant remains in serious condition in the hospital.

Vigilance during Yom Kippur

The police called on the public to be vigilant and report unusual events and suspicious objects to police. On Wednesday, police advised citizens to carry legal firearms on the High Holy Day.

Police and Border Police officers were stationed around the Kotel area on Saturday night to protect pilgrims. TENS OF THOUSANDS of worshipers recite Slihot prayers at the Western Wall in the early hours of Friday ahead of Yom Kippur, which starts this evening, as viewed from the rooftop of the Aish World Center that overlooks the plaza. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Law enforcement also sought to avoid civil disputes and traffic accidents. Several major Jerusalem arteries would be blocked during the holiday, and traffic would be limited from easter to western Jerusalem out of religious sensitivities. As Yom Kippur is a time when children take to the emptied streets to ride bicycles and scooters, police cautioned parents and drivers to keep a close eye out for kids.