'This isn't the Israel I know': Bystanders loot truck after fatal crash - report

Rather than trying to help the people injured in the accident, bystanders allegedly decided to loot one of the trucks instead.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV, ARNOLD NATAEV/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 22:23
Israel's Highway 6. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel's Highway 6.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A man in his 40s was killed Wednesday morning in an accident involving four trucks on Highway 6 near the Kiryat Gat interchange.

However, rather than trying to help the people injured in the accident, bystanders allegedly decided to loot one of the trucks instead.

"Instead of lending a hand and helping, people are looting," a candy truck driver involved in the accident told Maariv.

Footage of the looting was spread on social media.

"I hope the police catch them": Driver reacts to truck being looted

"I can't believe people stole my cargo. This isn't the Israel I know," the looted truck's driver Amram, told Ynet while receiving medical treatment for his injuries from the accident.

"What right did they have to take it? They should be ashamed," he said. "That's not how you should behave. I hope the police catch them."

Israel Police officers have been made aware of the looting and are investigating. 



