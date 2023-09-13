A man in his 40s was killed Wednesday morning in an accident involving four trucks on Highway 6 near the Kiryat Gat interchange.

However, rather than trying to help the people injured in the accident, bystanders allegedly decided to loot one of the trucks instead.

"Instead of lending a hand and helping, people are looting," a candy truck driver involved in the accident told Maariv.

Footage of the looting was spread on social media.

"I hope the police catch them": Driver reacts to truck being looted

"I can't believe people stole my cargo. This isn't the Israel I know," the looted truck's driver Amram, told Ynet while receiving medical treatment for his injuries from the accident.

צפו: תיעוד לקיחת הסחורה מהמשאית בקריית גת לאחר התאונה הקטלנית הבוקר בה נהרג אחד מנהגי המשאיות.קרדיט: רץ ברשת, שימוש לפי סעיף 27א' pic.twitter.com/LfAtxKqkFX — ארנולד נטייב (@ArnoldNataev) September 13, 2023

"What right did they have to take it? They should be ashamed," he said. "That's not how you should behave. I hope the police catch them."

Israel Police officers have been made aware of the looting and are investigating.