The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

Israeli Jewish man shot by IDF overnight in West Bank

The man was one of a group of masked suspects at the Ma'ale Levona intersection off Highway 60 in the northern West Bank. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 12:48
Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

An Israeli Jewish man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in moderate condition after having been shot in the legs by members of Israeli security forces early on Sunday morning. 

The man was one of a group of masked suspects at the Ma'ale Levona intersection off Highway 60 in the northern West Bank

The incident is being investigated by the IDF. 

IDF activity overnight in the West Bank

Israeli security forces were active throughout the West Bank on Saturday night in search of the still-at-large terrorist responsible for the murder of Silas (Shai) Nigerker, 60, and his son Aviad Nir, 28 from Ashdod. The two were killed in a terrorist shooting near Huwara on Saturday afternoon.

During this activity, Israeli forces stationed between Tapuah Junction and Huwara confiscated several improvised weapons and bullets from the driver of a "suspicious vehicle." In Hebron, they confiscated a knife. In Tulkarm, local residents shot at Israeli forces and threw explosives at them. IDF soldiers returned fire and reported one injury. There were no casualties to Israeli forces. 

Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023. (credit: FLASH90) Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Confiscated weapons were taken in for further examination.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by