Israeli Jewish man shot by IDF overnight in West Bank

An Israeli Jewish man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in moderate condition after having been shot in the legs by members of Israeli security forces early on Sunday morning.

The man was one of a group of masked suspects at the Ma'ale Levona intersection off Highway 60 in the northern West Bank.

The incident is being investigated by the IDF.

IDF activity overnight in the West Bank

Israeli security forces were active throughout the West Bank on Saturday night in search of the still-at-large terrorist responsible for the murder of Silas (Shai) Nigerker, 60, and his son Aviad Nir, 28 from Ashdod. The two were killed in a terrorist shooting near Huwara on Saturday afternoon.

During this activity, Israeli forces stationed between Tapuah Junction and Huwara confiscated several improvised weapons and bullets from the driver of a "suspicious vehicle." In Hebron, they confiscated a knife. In Tulkarm, local residents shot at Israeli forces and threw explosives at them. IDF soldiers returned fire and reported one injury. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Confiscated weapons were taken in for further examination.