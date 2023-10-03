10,000 march to Joshua's altar to protect West Bank archaeological sites

Some 10,000 people marched to Joshua’s Altar on Mt. Ebal on Monday to demand protection for archaeological sites in the West Bank and protest against declarations of sites in the West Bank as “Palestinian heritage sites,” according to the Samaria Regional Council.

Mt. Ebal, located north of Nablus in the northern West Bank, is believed to be the site where an altar was built by the Israelites shortly after they entered the Land of Israel after the Exodus. According to Deuteronomy, Moses instructed the tribes to gather on Mt. Ebal and a mountain situated across from it called Mt. Gerizim, with the Levites pronouncing a curse toward Mt. Ebal and a blessing toward Mt. Gerizim.

In the past year, settler groups have repeatedly warned of attempts by the Palestinian Authority to damage the site, including plans to build a new neighborhood on the mountain and to pave over the ancient altar at the site.

In January, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the PA had been informed that harm to archaeological sites in the West Bank would not be accepted and that the IDF Central Command had been instructed to conduct patrols on Mt. Ebal.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Struck at a march to Mt. Ebal. October 2, 2023 (Credit: Elazar Riger)

During the march on Monday, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan stated “In the face of the barbaric destruction that the Palestinian Authority is trying to carry out here, all this to erase the connection of the people of Israel to their land and their roots, we stand here and we say - the people of Israel will win. Living in Samaria is not only a privilege to enjoy this beautiful land, living in Samaria is also a responsibility to preserve the sacred places of our history, to preserve civilization.”

“We respect every people, every human being, but the Land of Israel and the State of Israel will exercise our sovereignty here, and in this place on Mt. Ebal, at the altar of Joshua ben Nun, there will be a heritage site worthy of a central place in the history of the people of Israel,” added Dagan.

Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Struck stated during the march that the government “will not stand by” and will hold a discussion on the matter of protecting ancient sites like Mt. Ebal.

NGO says claims of damage to Mt. Ebal are false

The Emek Shaveh NGO dismissed the complaints of settler groups concerning the status of Mt. Ebal, claiming that the reports of the PA causing damage to the site are false.

“The reports...are part of an orchestrated attempt by the settlers and their representatives in the Israeli parliament to use antiquity sites as a ruse for advancing annexation,” said Emek Shaveh. “Representatives of the army’s Central Command, the Civil Administration (ICA) and the Staff Officer for Archaeology (SOA) emphasized during the session that the works did not damage the antiquities site of Mt. Ebal, and that there are limits to what they can do in sites located in Area B. Emek Shaveh's executive director Alon Arad reminded the session's participants that the site is under the auspices of the PA and that they are within their right to develop the area as they see fit.”

“There is no doubt that the destruction of antiquities and antiquity theft is a serious problem plaguing the whole of the Middle East including Israel and the areas under the auspices of the Civil Administration and the Palestinian Authority. However, this destruction cannot function as an excuse for creating political facts on the ground,” added the NGO.