Three Eritrean nationals arrested for plans to attack political critic

Three Eritrean citizens were arrested in Ashdod over the last two days for involvement in a conspiracy for a politically-motivated attack on another foreign national, the Israel Police said on Thursday morning.

The men, ranging in age from 30-50, corresponded in WhatsApp groups about a plan to attack another Eritrean man, even sharing a picture of the alleged target.

Police uncovered the chat, and brought the suspects in for questioning on conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police guard while Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

'Israel Police continues to act with determination and with all the tools and means at its disposal, in order to prevent escalation and thwart violent crimes and harm in general, and among foreign nationals in particular," said the police. "Due to the violent and serious events between the foreign nationals from Eritrea, the Israel Police is working to thwart various organizations and intentions to harm between the parties."

Attacks over criticism and support of regime

The Eritrean citizens have been attacking one another over criticism and support of the regime in Eritrea.

Four people were arrested when one Eritrean man was killed and 11 more were injured in a deadly brawl in Netanya on Saturday night. Police had to fire shots into the air to end the fight.

Ten more Eritreans were arrested earlier on Saturday when they had allegedly been caught planning to attack other foreign nationals

Last Friday fifteen foreign citizens were arrested by police for involvement in a brawl in which 10 Eritrean citizens were injured, two seriously.

On September 2 a Tel Aviv protest against the Eritrean regime turned into a massive riot, leading to the injury of 160 people. Police said that dozens of officers were hurt.