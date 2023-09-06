The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Eritrea: Asylum seekers' riot in Israel was funded by the Mossad

African nation's Information Ministry: "The futile acts of subversion in essence sponsored by major intelligence agencies, including the Mossad."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 08:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 08:11
Police guard while Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Police guard while Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Saturday's violent riots by Eritrean asylum seekers in Tel Aviv were perpetrated and sponsored by the Mossad, Eritrea's Information Ministry claimed on Tuesday.

"The futile acts of subversion in essence sponsored by major intelligence agencies, including the Mossad," the ministry stated. "Bewildered, as they are, by the indomitable resilience of the Eritrean people, they desperately seek to foment division within its ranks."

Hundreds of police officers and refugees were injured as clashes between Eritreans who are for and against the East African nation's regime turned violent.

At least 160 injured in Eritrean clashes in Tel Aviv

At least 160 people were injured in total, including 50 police officers. In the aftermath of the riots, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led calls for the immediate deportation of the asylum seekers involved.

The situation unfolded after anti-regime Eritreans protested a Tel Aviv event organized by the Eritrean embassy. These "organized acts of violence and vandalism" are orchestrated by Israel's intelligence agency to "disrupt decades-old, exemplary, and rich cultural events that Eritreans hold...to preserve their national identity and heritage.

Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90) Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

"The recent violent acts of harassment unfolded against this backdrop and perspective. They are evidently prompted by, and designed to, achieve ulterior political objectives," the Eritrean ministry added.

Despite Eritrea's claims of Mossad's involvement, similar protests and riots against the Eritrean government have occurred around the world with increasing frequency this year.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.



