Ofir Lipstein, head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists on Saturday morning.

Lipstein was killed as he defended his settlement during the attack. He leaves behind four children, Walla reported. Serving his position since 2018, he reportedly stepped out with his weapon to fight the terrorists who infiltrated Kfar Aza.

Deputy head of the council, Yossi Keren, is currently filling his place.

Lipstein had recently announced his intention to run in the upcoming elections in October and continue for a second term. He served in the IDF as a military medic and as an instructor in the medical corps.

Lipstein's last moments

A security officer for the regional council, Eyal Hajabi, stated that he spoke with Lipstein shortly before his death.

"I spoke with him in the morning about the situation, I told him that it seemed strange, and he said no, [the attacks are] here, and then he said he'll get back to me, and the conversation ended," Hajabi stated.

Approximately 100 Israelis were killed and over 900 injured in Hamas terror attacks on Saturday.