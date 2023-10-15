Most Israeli hospitals resume elective medical services

Starting Sunday, elective (non-emergency) medical procedures will again be available in medical centers in the north and center of the country, the Health Ministry announced.

Ziv Medical Center in Safed and the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya are returning to elective services on condition that it is possible to reach protected areas during an alert, and that operating rooms and intensive care beds remain available as is done now.

It is subject to the readiness to stop this activity and return to emergency mode within 12 hours of the change. At this stage, there will be no return from hospitalization in the protected spaces.

Most hospitals throughout the country return to full activity

Hundreds of Israelis donate blood in Jerusalem, on October 9, 2023. (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Hospitals in the center of the country and Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus are returning to full elective activity, but it will return to an emergency format within 12 hours if necessary.

Hospitals in the south – Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba, Barzilai in Ashkelon, Assuta Ashdod Public Medical Center and Kaplan in Rehovot continue to offer reduced services as before. The public are asked to keep up to date with the hospitals.

The ministry said that on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., there were 377 wounded hospitalized in all Israeli hospitals. Of these, 99 are in serious condition, 191 in moderate condition and 87 with light wounds. So far, 3,715 wounded have been evacuated to the hospitals, of which: 26 have been critical, 313 are in serious condition, 683 in moderate condition, 2,371 with light wounds, 189 with anxiety attacks, and 133 are under medical evaluation.