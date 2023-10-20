As Israel fights Hamas, how is Jerusalem helping out?

As part of Jerusalem’s war effort, the municipality has taken in approximately 2,500 residents from the South who have chosen to evacuate to Jerusalem. They are being accommodated in seven hotels in the capital, among them the Shalom Hotel, the Dan Panorama, Sha’are Ha’ir, Grand Court, Tzipori, and Leonardo Plaza.

Upon the arrival of these southern residents, the municipality appointed representatives across all its departments to assess their needs and provide for them.

Each of the hotels has professionals on call who are in regular contact with them, offering a variety of emotional therapies, along with recreational, cultural, and leisure activities.

Mother and baby

Since there are mothers with newborn babies among the displaced residents from the South, a Tipat Halav well-baby representative has been designated to monitor and weigh the babies at the hotels. Additionally, the mothers are being encouraged to bring their young children to Tipat Halav clinics in the city for vaccinations and developmental monitoring.

Akim shelter

The municipality is also sheltering 35 Ashkelon residents with disabilities, on behalf of the Akim Israel organization, at the St. Charles Hospice guest house.

Volunteer assistance

In cooperation with associations and volunteer organizations, residents of the South are being provided with meals, coffee corners, lectures, leisure and respite activities for children, musical performances, and age-coordinated support groups.

Representatives are also available for the southern residents for any help they might need in bureaucratic matters, as well as in assisting them in finding places to hold group activities.

The local Bnei Akiva branch has adopted the evacuees staying at the Dan Panorama, spending most of the day with the children, listening to their stories, connecting with them, and helping with logistics as required.

Refugee hosting

Jerusalemites who want to host refugee families from the South can find out more at jerusalem.muni.il/he/host/

Volunteer coordination

The municipality has opened a volunteer center to coordinate requests to help those in need.

Jerusalem residents interested in volunteering are invited to call the municipal hotline (106) or contact local community representatives in their neighborhoods.

Educational institutions

According to IDF instructions issued on October 18, educational institutions are reopening, with priority accorded to special education.

Special kindergartens

Nurseries have been opened for the children of the city’s medical staff to provide them with an educational framework while their parents are at work saving lives.

Another nursery that was opened earlier this week is geared toward the children of municipality staff.

Support team

A special team has been set up to provide assistance to local families of those missing or wounded, as well as to the families whose loved ones were killed. Welfare workers are available for emotional support, connection to the wider community, assistance in administrative matters, and any additional assistance required by the unique needs of each family. Call (02) 540-6971 or the municipal hotline (106).

Supernova counseling

The Jerusalem Municipality is offering Zoom counseling to young people from all over the country who attended the Supernova music festival. The professional facilitators are from the NTL association and the department for youth and young people in the municipality’s Welfare Department. Call 106 for information.

Hospital helicopters

An emergency helicopter landing pad was set up within less than 24 hours near Sha’are Zedek Medical Center for use by rescue and evacuation helicopters from the South.

More help

A Building Trustee system has been established to locate and assist residents in need of support and now has over 2,600 trustees. Furthermore, the municipality is working to establish contact with the elderly and lonely, with the aim of ensuring their safety. The municipal hotline is also a gateway for psychological assistance, manned by a team of welfare workers and psychological services practitioners.

The municipality is preparing for funerals in all cemeteries in the city. Upon receiving notification of a death from Jerusalem, municipal teams accompany the police to the family home. In cooperation with National Insurance and the Interior Ministry, the municipality provides assistance in organizing the funeral and, if necessary, transportation and more.

Open shelters

All municipal shelters have been opened. For a list: jerusalem.muni.il/he/residents/security/shelters/

Free parking

Eden, the Jerusalem Economic Development Company, is offering free parking at municipal parking facilities due to the state of emergency, and subject to security constraints.

The parking lots are located at central points in the city:

Menora parking, 3 Menora St.

Safra Square parking, 7 Shivtei Yisrael St.

Independence Park, 7 Menashe Ben-Israel St.

Beit Omer parking, 19 Beit Hadefus St.

23 Mesilat Yesharim St.

3 Agron St.

Wedding venues

Assistance is being offered in several neighborhoods for couples looking for a place to hold a wedding scheduled for the coming week, subject to the directives of the Home Front Command.

Kiryat Yovel, 3 Stern St.; Contact Yair: 054-495-1269

Ramat Sharet, 1 Moshe Sharett St.; Contact Yair: 054-495-1269

Neveh Ya’acov, 38 Neveh Ya’acov Blvd.; Contact Dassi: 054-846-4700

Ramot, 6 Recanati St.; Contact Esti: 052-228-6848

Businesses

The municipality announced the cancellation of business licensing fees until the end of the year. Among the canceled fees are those for taking chairs, tables, umbrellas, and various facilities out onto the sidewalks. According to the decision, businesses that have a valid permit and have paid for it will be reimbursed. Businesses applying for a new permit will not be required to pay.

Police patrols

Following the events and the sensitivity of Jerusalem, police vehicles stationed for the purpose of enforcement along the seam have been taken off all other duties. On Monday morning, police and enforcement vehicles were deployed in all the seam neighborhoods to boost the residents’ sense of security, and now patrol the entire area 24/7.

Azza Road

Given the situation, an online discussion is garnering increased attention – with 600 likes and over 100 comments by Wednesday – concerning an eventual change to the name of Azza (Gaza) Road. Jerusalem groups on social media are asking to have the street name changed to Be’eri, Otef, Kfar Aza, Nova, or even Biden. On the other hand, there are those who strongly reject the notion, claiming that Gaza is the name of a place with biblical history and Jewish settlement. For now, the street name remains unchanged.

Elections

The October 31 municipal elections have been postponed for three months, with an option to extend to four months.

We checked in with Mayor Moshe Lion, who is now busy from dawn to late at night. He commented on the 3,000 Israelis from the South and North who have relocated to the capital: “We are doing our utmost to assist – they are residents who moved to Jerusalem temporarily because of the situation there; I refuse to identify them as refugees. They are here, and we are giving them everything they need and we have to give.”

Regarding the cost: “It is all covered by the IDF Home Front Command, but we at the municipality provide all the professional staff and infrastructure. We will provide everything needed, for as long as it takes.”

Regarding the Arab residents who have expressed their support or even admiration for Hamas’ actions, Lion says there will be no grace, and the whole issue is being handled by the police. “So far, two employees have been immediately fired, with more still under investigation.”

Regarding his candidacy for mayoral reelection: “Who remembers that? We are elsewhere now.”

WE ALSO checked in with mayoral candidate Yossi Havilio, head of Jerusalem United, who said: “We froze everything already on Saturday evening, October 7. It was clear that there are other needs and priorities at the moment.”

He continued: “I do several things – first of all, unfortunately, I attend all funerals. I have already been to 13 funerals. I know that there are 30 Jerusalem families who have buried their loved ones.”

He said he functions in partnership with organizations operating in the city, such as Lev Ehad, Bayit Meshutaf, the Students Association.

“We established the center that operates in the Menora complex, conveying information about the needs of the residents and guests from the South. I actually connect all these organizations with the municipality. We also organize the funerals along the funeral route in the city with flags.”

Asked why more support centers are being set up instead of just adding to those already established by the municipality, Havilio said that all these centers work together under his umbrella.

As for future plans, Havilio said that “For the moment, everything is on hold. There is only one single aim – to help the people.” ❖