Hamas rockets strike Israeli cities, causing injury and destruction

Over the weekend, many Israelis sustained injuries when rockets fired by Hamas struck several cities and towns. These attacks destroyed homes and buildings and heightened anxiety among the Israeli population.

Several people suffered minor to moderate injuries in the center of the country. Others suffered from shock.

When a rocket slammed into a Tel Aviv apartment building on Friday, four people were wounded, including two moderately. The victims, ranging in age from 20 to 78, were taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center for treatment. A 53-year-old male was suffering from a moderate abdominal injury, and a 20-year-old male had moderate injuries to his head and limbs.

The others suffered from smoke inhalation.

The next night, three people with minor injuries received treatment from Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency responders after rockets fell in Tel Aviv, Holon, and Yehud. A man around the age of 50 suffered from smoke inhalation when a fire broke out in Holon. Two others suffered from minor injuries sustained while running to protected areas in Tel Aviv and Yehud. The scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit a building in Tel Aviv on October 27, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Another six individuals were treated for anxiety-related injuries in Kiryat Ono and Ramat Gan, where rockets also struck down Saturday night. The missile hit a parking lot in Kiryat Ono and a house in Ramat Gan.

Dog killed by Hamas rocket in Bedouin town

In addition, a dog was killed by a Hamas rocket that fell in the Bedouin town of Abu Talal in southern Israel.

Rockets also hit and caused damage in Beersheba, Dimona, and Rishon Lezion. In Sderot, missiles fell in a parking lot of a residential neighborhood and on a house. The city has been evacuated, and there were no injuries.

Red alert sirens rang in Ashkelon and the upper and western Galilee, in addition to other places.

Finally, Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital confirmed the unfortunate passing of Tamar, a nine-year-old girl from Ashdod, who suffered a cardiac arrest in response to a red alert siren on Friday, October 20.