Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy said Israel should plan a surprise attack at the Four Seasons in Doha, Qatar against Hamas leaders, mirroring the "red wedding" depicted in Game of Thrones, according to US media and a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the candidate.

Ramaswamy called for a "bloodbath" to mimic the fictional television show.

Though he has previously criticized the US-Israel relationship, the right-wing politician appeared at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference in Las Vegas, adding that Israel has an "absolute and unequivocal" right to self defense. This also includes the calls to kill Hamas leaders following the October 7th massacre.

“If Israel and Mossad want to… take out every last leader of Hamas wherever they may be hiding, from Doha to Dresden — host a ‘Red Wedding’ at the Four Seasons in Qatar the next time [Hamas leaders Khaled] Haniyeh and [Ismail] Mashal show up — they should go ahead and do it,” he said, referring the scene in HBO’s “Games of Thrones,” portraying the murder of several people at a wedding feast in the television show.

Two-state solution?

Ramaswamy also recommended that a two-state solution be ditched, US media reported.

“If Israel wants to at long last abandon the myth of a two-state solution, Israel should go ahead and abandon a two state solution,” he said.

The politician also acknowledged the disappearance of the Jewish population from the Arab world since the mid-20th century.