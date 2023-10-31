Israel Police to rebuild Sderot station destroyed in Hamas attack

Israel Police are planning to build a new police station in Sderot, which will be built in the place where it was destroyed in the battle against Hamas terrorists who took it over on the first day of the war in Gaza.

After the battle over the Sderot station, which became a symbol of the heroism of the Israel Police officers who prevented Hamas terrorists from entering the city, it was decided to build the new station.

According to the plan of the district commander, Supt. Amir Cohen, a heritage house will be built near the station in honor of the battle.

The heritage house will also be a memorial for the eight police officers who died in the battle.

In the last few days, construction plans in the area have been in development, and a new temporary station has been opened in the city. Police in Sderot are seen dedicating the Mount Meron Synagogue. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A tough decision: Destroying a police station to stop Hamas

During the fierce battle for the Sderot station, the district commander made the decision to bulldoze the station with the Hamas terrorists inside.

The decision was made only after he made sure that the policemen who were inside the building were no longer alive and that the policemen who were on the roof were rescued by the IDF soldiers.

The station was destroyed and the terrorists were eliminated during heavy fighting. No trace of the original station remains today after the rubble was cleared.