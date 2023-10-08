IDF re-gains control over Sderot police station

Israeli authorities re-gained control over the Sderot police station early Sunday morning after Hamas militants seized the property, according to reports by Israeli media. 10 terrorists were neutralized in the process.

Police and Hamas operatives engaged in a shootout after terrorists entered the Gaza border town of Sderot, murdering civilians on the street and in their homes. Terrorists stormed the station, killing around 30 civilians and police officers, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli media, Superintendent Amir Cohen, commander of the southern district, instructed forces to carry out what he referred to as a "pressure cooker" operation, using live fire at every angle possible on the station where terrorists were entrenched.

Israeli security forces search from Hamas Militants in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, October 7, 2023 (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Drastic steps taken to drive terrorists out of Sderot police station

Security forces used bulldozers to demolish the station in which Hamas terrorists barricaded themselves.

The total death toll, including soldiers killed, remains unconfirmed.

The commander of the Sderot fire station and one firefighter from the station were killed in the exchange of fire with Hamas terrorists on Saturday.