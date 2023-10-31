Almog is the two-and-a-half-year-old son of the late Einav Elkayam-Levy and her partner, Or Levy. On October 7, Almog's 32 year-old mother was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the ill-fated 'Nova' music festival. His father was subsequently kidnapped to Gaza, and his condition is still unknown.

While both families grapple with the immense loss of Einav and the uncertainty surrounding Or, the friends and colleagues of the lost couple have united to create a crowdfunding campaign aimed at ensuring their son's well-being and providing for his future.

This support encompasses essentials such as a place to live, clothing, education, and medical expenses. Moreover, the campaign aims to offer Almog necessary emotional and psychological support as he navigates the challenging road ahead, having lost his mother and facing the uncertain fate of his father.

“Eynav and Or were inseparable for 15 years. Together, they loved life, loved to dance, and always had a tent in their car to continuously nurture their love for traveling,” reads an obituary statement posted on the fundraising campaign’s website. “In the wake of this tragedy stands Almog, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, who had no idea he [was] saying goodbye to his parents for the last time.”

Donations and support for Almog can be made through the crowdfunding campaign, which is accessible here:

https://stand4israel.net/eynav. Einav, Or, and Almog (credit: Courtesy Stand4Israel)

A wide-reaching volunteer effort

The crowdfunding campaign is organized by and hosted on stand4israel.net, a volunteer-driven advocacy platform that seeks to deliver real-time, accurate updates about the events of October 7, debunk misleading narratives and misinformation, and offer details about abductees, casualties, survivor accounts, and their families' experiences. Advertisement

The platform is the product of a group of employees at Israeli tech firm Kaltura, where Eynav was employed. The website is dedicated in her memory.