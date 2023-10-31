War in Israel creating deficit crisis for health funds

The cost to the four health funds of nearly a month of treating their members, evacuees, soldiers, and others is about NIS 200 million, the Knesset Health Committee has been told.

Of this figure, about NIS 170 was spent by Clalit Healthcare Services – the largest health maintenance organization that serves about half of all Israelis – and the rest by Maccabi, Meuhedet, and Leumit Healthcare Services.

Committee chairman MK Yonatan Mishraki said the Health Ministry must transfer advance payments to the public health funds to cover their costs, to which Treasury officials said they will cover all the ministry’s extraordinary expenses for allocating to the insurers.

Mishraki called on the Health and Finance Ministries to present to the committee an orderly proposition for reducing the deficits of the health funds given the costs imposed on them during the war.

"To protect the health funds and their members so they won't be harmed, they must create budgetary certainty so the insurers can perform optimally during the war," Mishraki said.

Erez Levy, director of Clalit’s Jerusalem district, said that the health fund estimated that the cost of treating its members as a result of the war would reach at least NIS 500 million by the end of 2023. The cost will be the result of investment in infrastructure, investment in protection, a significant increase in hospitalizations, the need to increase its stock of equipment, and expanding online services and clinic hours. This, he added, joins the huge deficit of Clalit and the other health funds.

So far, the insurers have not received any compensation from the Treasury for what they are spending to treat evacuees, mainly in hotels and guest houses.

Hanan Cohen, Maccabi’s budget director, added that the government’s failure to compensate it for the expenses for the treatment of evacuees caused them budgetary uncertainty.

Itai Platnik, head of the budget department at Meuhedet, warned that the deficits of the past make it very difficult to run the health fund now, as it is having trouble paying suppliers.

"Insurers to be reimbursed"

Health Ministry deputy director Lior Barak praised the activities of the health funds immediately after the outbreak of hostilities and said the insurers would be reimbursed.

According to Flora Koch-Davidovitz, a researcher at the Knesset’s Information and Research Center, in addition to the budget that can finance the cost of the basket of health services, the health funds may also receive support funds from the Health Ministry for balancing their budgets or for the development of services that are not included in the basket.

These allocations, which are distributed based on support tests and determined in the various circulars and procedures, are generally transferred at the end of the budget year.

According to Health Ministry data, the deficits of the four insurers last year was about 3.2 billion NIS, but after receiving “stabilization support” from the state of over NIS 2 billion, the deficit was reduced to 1.5 billion.

A report published on the Health Ministry’s website predicted that the insurers’ deficits will worsen and will lead to a problem with cash flow in the fourth quarter of this year. Consequently, the scope of the annual deficit in 2023 is expected to be approximately three billion NIS after stabilization supports – about double last year’s deficit.

These estimates were published at the beginning of 2023 based on the data of the first quarter of 2023 only, so naturally they don’t yet include the effects of the war in Gaza, the ministry concluded.