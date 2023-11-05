Israel Police warn of fake rocket attack warnings sent by SMS

The Israel Police warned citizens about reports of SMS messages telling Israelis to enter bomb shelters in advance of an imminent rocket attack. "These are false messages," the police said, "that have the purpose of inciting panic in the public during wartime."

"We urge the public not to reply to these messages, to ignore the plan, and to block the number from which the message was sent," the police said, adding that messages of this type are illegal and can be punished with prison time. "The police will deal with any party that participates in incitement or sowing panic among the public during wartime."

Police said they are working to locate the source of the messages, in order to block them in the future and to prosecute those responsible.

An example of a fake text message warning Israelis to shelter from an imminent rocket attack. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Not the first instance of phones being weaponized

This is not the first instance of Israelis' cell phones being weaponized since the war with Hamas broke out on October 7. Last week, the Israel National Cyber Directorate reported that Israelis were receiving disturbing audio and video calls on WhatsApp from unknown numbers, likely Hamas supporters abroad looking to scare and upset Israelis.

The Jerusalem Post and other Israeli websites have also been subjected to cyber attacks, particularly during the first days of the war.