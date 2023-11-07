Emily Hand, long-thought dead, may still be alive as hostage in Gaza

Emily Hand, the 8-year-old daughter of Irish-Israeli citizen, Thomas Hand, may still be alive, Irish national news service RTÉ News reported on Sunday.

Thomas Hand rose to international prominence when, several days after the Hamas massacres on October 7, he told CNN that he was relieved to hear the news that his daughter had been killed, because the alternative, that his daughter was a Hamas hostage, would be far worse.

“They just said, ‘We found Emily, she’s dead,’ and I went, ‘Yes,'” Hand told CNN. “I went ‘Yes,’ and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew.

In a heart-wrenching interview on @CNNsitRoom, CNN reporter Clarissa Ward speaks with @WolfBlitzer about a grieving father who finally received confirmation of his daughter's tragic death during the Hamas attack. Watch: pic.twitter.com/F9Yh3lW5KI — CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2023

There was a mistake, however, as RTÉ stated that the Hand family had told them that the IDF believes there is a "high possibility" that Emily is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A BURNT HOUSE in Kibbutz Be’eri, as seen this week. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

Hand had previously expressed his initial fears that his daughter was held captive in the terrorist-controlled Palestinian enclave saying, “She was either dead or in Gaza, and if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death, that is worse than death.”

Emily had been staying with a friend in Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the southern Israeli communities hit hardest by Hamas's terrorist infiltration on October 7.

At Be’eri, over 120 people were murdered by Hamas. Many others were kidnapped.

According to the RTÉ report, the Irish Embassy has officially confirmed that they currently believe the 8-year-old child had been abducted, rather than murdered.

DNA evidence suggests Emily not among the dead at Be’eri

An official from the embassy said the working theory was based on DNA results which did not reveal evidence of Emily’s remains being among those found at the kibbutz.

