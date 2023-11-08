Israeli interrogators working to uncover the sexual assaults committed by Hamas terrorists as part of the October 7 massacre collected a testimony detailing horrific incidents of rape and mutilation of victims.

Israel Police's Lahav 433 National Crime Unit collected the testimony of a young woman who survived the massacre at the music festival in Re'im, it was reported Wednesday.

The survivor recounted the horrific scenes in her testimony: "As I am hiding, I see in the corner of my eyes that [a terrorist] is raping her," she said of another victim while demonstrating the terrorist's violent grasp with her hands.

"She was alive beforehand, she stood on her feet, bleeding from her back. But then the situation was that he was pulling her hair. She had long, brown hair," the victim was quoted as saying.

This testimony is one of thousands of different pieces of evidence collected by the police ahead of the investigation's development.

Police efforts to uncover horrors of October 7

Police's interrogations into October 7 operate on three sectors, with a heavy focus being given to the testimonies of arrested terrorists. Information collected in the testimonies includes crucial intelligence for the defense of Israeli forces on the battlefield, as well as for Israel's diplomatic activities.

In addition, police collected dozens of testimonies from ZAKA emergency health officials who evacuated bodies from the scenes of the massacres. These testimonies give in detail Hamas terrorists' atrocities committed, including those of a sexual nature.

As per reports, Israel Police are working to collect as many pieces of evidence and testimonies into the horrors of October 7, including efforts for a mobile application on which survivors of the massacre will be able to share their stories.