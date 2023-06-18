The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israelis can now report internet child abuse to police online

The initiative falls under the auspices of the Israel Police's Unit 105, a section of the Lahav 433 unit that specifically handles children's safety on the Internet. 

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 15:58
Young child uses the computer. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Young child uses the computer.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel's National Security Ministry announced a new initiative on Sunday designed to keep children safe online by creating an online service in which parents and children can report dangerous activity online. 

Known as the “Israeli FBI,” Lahav 433 is the police unit tasked with investigating national crimes and corruption. 

The form, currently available in Hebrew and Arabic, allows users to report anyone harming minors online directly to Unit 105. Users can type up their reports and attach screenshots, documents, photos, and videos as needed.

"Protecting children online is a very important goal," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a statement on the new initiative. "In order to reduce violence and harm to children online, the National Security Ministry is working with TikTok Israel, Google Israel, Meta and others. [This new] option [people have] of sending in a report online will encourage more populations to report [wrongdoing]. It is also useful for more diverse populations, children and parents with special needs."

A router providing internet access. (credit: Walla) A router providing internet access. (credit: Walla)

Israel's 105 child internet safety hotline

Unit 105 already operates a telephone hotline (reachable by dialing 105 from within Israel) specifically designed for people to report those who are harming children via the Internet.

The hotline is a joint operation run by the National Securty Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee. According to the Israel Police, the 105 hotline has handled approximately 45,000 cases of abuse of minors since it was established in 2018. 

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.  



