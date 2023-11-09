Israel accelerates aliyah of 20 immigrant doctors for war efforts

Israel has swiftly integrated 20 new immigrant doctors into the medical team at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, due to the need for more medical professionals since the Hamas massacre on October 7.

This strategic bolstering of medical personnel comes as part of a concerted effort by the Aiyah and Integration Ministry, which has facilitated the immigration of roughly 3,000 doctors over the past five years.

The ongoing war has led to a surge in demand for medical professionals, and the ministry's Employment Division has played a crucial role in the rapid employment of these new immigrant doctors at Soroka University Medical Center.

The ministry's initiative has ensured that the doctors are not just linguistically prepared with intensive Hebrew language courses, but also professionally ready to navigate the Israeli healthcare system.

The complex process of doctors making aliyah

When medical doctors make aliyah, there is a complex process they need to go through, many of them take months or years to finalize, depending on a variety of reasons.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer and his staff spoke to the sense of duty that has galvanized support from the global Jewish community. "In these trying times, the solidarity and unity within World Jewry have been our strength. They are stepping forward to support the State of Israel when it's needed most," he stated in a press release on behalf of the ministry.

"The creation of a specialized administrative authority is aimed at systematically addressing the need for medical professionals. We are working tirelessly to ensure these doctors can contribute their invaluable skills to our health system as effectively and swiftly as possible," explained Sofer.

'Our commitment extends beyond immediate crisis management'

Complementing the minister's remarks, Adv. Avichai Kahana, director-general of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, affirmed the ministry's dedication to societal resilience.

"Our commitment extends beyond immediate crisis management. We are laying the groundwork for sustained growth and resilience in Israeli society and its economy, marking the Ministry as a significant agent for change in both emergency and peacetime," said Kahana.