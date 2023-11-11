Or Heller, a reporter for Channel 13 News in Israel, found a student-soldier from Gviati keeping up with his studies while deployed to North Gaza.

Heller, who has been reporting from the frontlines, was interviewing soldiers for Channel 13 when he came across a soldier sitting on his own with some papers and a coffee.

In total disbelief, Heller says to the student "You're not serious!? What are you studying here?"

The student seemingly unperturbed by the war laughingly says "Linear Algebra" then clarifies that he is studying for an undergraduate degree in physics.

אפילו לאור הלר נגמרו המילים (ומי שמכיר את אור, יודע שזה לא קורה!): בלב הקרבות בעזה, באחד הבתים שעליהם השתלט צהל, התמקמם לירן מגבעתי, סטודנט לפיזיקה וישב ללמוד. בין קרב לקרב עם מחבלי חמאס, הוא מכין את עצמו לסמסטר הבא. pic.twitter.com/ACV0Jp4izH — almog boker (@bokeralmog) November 11, 2023

Heller amused by the situation asks him if he heard that due to the war, university studies have been postponed.

"Ok, then I'll come prepared." IDF has taken over 11 military outposts in the Gaza Strip since the start of Operation Swords of Iron, November 11, 2023. (credit: IDF)

A reality check

In total disbelief at the studious soldier Heller checks the papers confirming that the student is indeed studying linear algebra in the middle of a war, finally saying after a couple seconds pause "That's a little weird, no?"

"A little. Reality is a little weird, no?" responded the student.

Heller clearly stunned by the quick-thinking student then asks "And if you'll be here a year, half a year in reserves?"

"Maybe I'll have time to finish my undergraduate degree."

Heller wrote about the situation on X saying "An army whose soldiers study linear algebra in the midst of the battles in Gaza cannot lose."