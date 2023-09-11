Communications Min. accuses cooking show of getting political

Major Israeli television networks, Channels 13 and 12, have issued a scathing critique in response to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's recent letter accusing Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority of political bias.

“Minister Karhi today provided a glimpse of what the Israeli media might look like on the day the reform he is promoting is passed - weak, docile and above all subordinated to the political interests of the government,” they wrote.

The critique was directed at Karhi’s efforts to impose the Broadcasting Law, a piece of legislation which involves creating a slimmer regulator, eliminating news broadcasting licenses, allowing advertising for most platforms, stripping the IPBC of advertising, and changing investment in local content.

Critics fear political interference in media and potential harm to local content creators. The law may intensify competition, affecting broadcasting channels. The IPBC stands to lose advertising revenue, potentially leading to layoffs and program cancellations. The changes could disrupt the media landscape in Israel, raising questions about their ultimate impact.

“The minister is working to impose fines, economic damage, the dispersal of the independent authorities currently operating and the establishment of a supervisory board under his control,” they channels added, going on to mention Karhi’s letter criticizing the personal statements of IPBC staff on Twitter. The broadcast offices and studios of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, in Jerusalem January 31, 2023. (credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“What's more, the minister wants to control the corporation's board as well, to the point of censoring journalists' comments on Twitter,” the channels wrote, concluding by suggesting that Karhi is aiming for “a total takeover of the free media in Israel.”

Up in arms over a cooking show

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the management of Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC), Communications Minister Karhi accused the organization of "violating the law" by broadcasting political content. Karhi's letter also raised concerns about the IPBC’s compliance with the Broadcasting Law and its potential impact on free media.

In the four-page letter, Minister Karhi details several instances where he believes the IPBC breached the law by airing politically biased content. One such instance cited in the letter is a segment from the entertainment program Come Dine with Me, a cooking show airing on IPBC’s channel Kan 11. While this show is not inherently political, Karhi found fault in how it presented events related to left-wing protests, implying a political bias.

“The collection of episodes that took place in Tel Aviv, the editors repeatedly included excerpts from the left-wing demonstrations, while the narrator refers to those demonstrations as if they were a characteristic, God forbid, of the city of Tel Aviv,” he wrote.

“This edit not only does an injustice to the first Hebrew city, it also reflects the sympathy of the creators of the program for the political message of the protests, normalizes certain political opinions over others, and forcefully inserts political content into an entertainment program that is supposed to provide a respite from this discussion."

Furthermore, Karhi scrutinized personal statements made by the IPBC's editors and staff on social media platforms, raising concerns about potential biases. He opposed the use of the term "West Bank" on the IPBC's English-language radio stations, claiming that it does not reflect an objective reality and perpetuates a divisive geographic distinction.

“The continued use of this expression is inconsistent with the corporation's obligation to give fair and balanced expression to the prevailing views in Israel. You are therefore required to prohibit the continued use of this expression, and enforce the prohibition,” he demanded.

“Another mix of incitement and lies”

The response to Karhi's letter and the ongoing discussions surrounding media freedom will undoubtedly shape the future of Israel's media landscape and the preservation of democratic values.

One such response came from the Zulat Institute — a progressive research organization dedicated to defending liberal democracy in Israel — which contended that the minister lacks the legal authority to jeopardize public broadcasting as he portrays it. “This is another mix of incitement and lies designed to discredit public broadcasting in order to make it ‘loyal to the government,’” the institute wrote.

“The IPBC would do well to treat Karhi's letter as it deserves and put it straight into the shredder,” it added.

The Institute's statement underscores the concern that the minister may be overstepping his bounds and attempting to exert undue influence over Israel's media landscape. The integrity and independence of public broadcasting are vital components of a thriving democracy, and any attempts to compromise these principles must be scrutinized carefully.