Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp kills five - Red Crescent

At least five Palestinians were killed and two more injured in an Israeli strike on a building in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said early on Saturday.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident at Balata refugee camp, in the central city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent earlier said its medics were dealing with five serious injuries from the blast, all of them men ranging from 19 to 25 years in age.

Regional violence spikes

The West Bank has seen a sharp surge in violence since the deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza last month.

At least 186 Palestinians, including 51 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas attack, according to UN figures. Hilltop view of the Palestinian refugee camp Balata on the edge of the West Bank city of Nablus (credit: REUTERS)

An additional eight have been killed by Israeli settlers, while four Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians, according to the figures.