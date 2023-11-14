Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles at IDF, artillery targets Lebanon

Two anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon toward IDF posts in northern Israel, with the IDF responding with artillery fire toward Lebanon, according to Army Radio. Hezbollah later took responsibility for the attack in a statement published by the terrorist movement on Telegram.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar news outlet, IDF artillery targeted sites near Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, Meiss al-Jabal, Blida, Tayr Harfa, and Markaba in southern Lebanon. Additionally, an IDF drone strike reportedly targeted a building near Blida and another site near Meiss al-Jabal.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the IDF said it had intercepted a "suspicious object" off the coast of Acre in northern Israel.

Hezbollah will fully enter war if Hamas is 'completely destroyed'

On Monday, Ahmed Abdul Hadi, a Hamas representative in Beirut, told NBC that Hezbollah will only fully enter the war with Israel if Hamas is completely destroyed in Gaza. Smoke rises over Lebanon, as seen from Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel, November 12, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

“Now is not the time,” said the Hamas representative. “The red line for Hezbollah would be the full destruction of the resistance in Gaza.”