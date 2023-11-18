Thousands of Israelis join hostages' families in march to Jerusalem

Family members of some hostages and those missing in Gaza marched this week from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under the slogan "We are going to bring them back."

The marchers, numbering about 20 thousand since Saturday morning, are intensifying and are expected to arrive in Jerusalem in the coming hours.

A short time ago, the marchers arrived at Mevasseret Zion and received a warm welcome. The families of the hostages call on the entire war cabinet to meet them this evening. "You are responsible for returning them, meet us, and stop making us beg - it doesn't make sense," said the families' representatives.

Who will they meet with?

The families are expected to meet with ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. However, the representatives of the families are still waiting for approval to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Marchers begin to gather on route 1 to Jerusalem to protest for the hostages on November 18, 2023 (SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

"You are responsible for returning them, meet us, and stop making us beg - it doesn't make sense." Hostages families representatives

The meeting will be held at the families' headquarters and will be joined by attorney Gilead Sher.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also joined the march of the hostages' families which is now on its way to the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.