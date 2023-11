On Friday, 13 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas were finally returned to their loved ones in Israel.

Hannah Katzir hugs members of the IDF after finally reaching Israeli soil, 24 November 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Hannah Katzir excitedly moves forward to reunite with family after being kidnapped by Hamas and falsely reported as dead by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Aviv Asher, 2.5 years old, her sister Raz Asher, 4.5 years old, and mother Doron arrive back in Israel after being held hostage by Hamas terrorists, 24 November 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The 13 women and children are part of the 50 hostages, out of a total of some 240 Israelis and foreign nationals kidnapped, expected to be released under the Qatari-led ceasefire agreement.

Aviv Asher, 2.5 years old, her sister Raz Asher, 4.5 years old, and mother Doron reunited. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Aviv Asher, 2,5-year-old, her sister Raz Asher, 4,5-year-old, and mother Doron, react as they meet with Yoni, Raz and Aviv's father and Doron's husband after they returned to Israel to the designated complex at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israe (credit: Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson/Handout via REUTERS)

Adina Moshe takes the arm of an IDF representative as she returns to Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) Adina Moshe smiling as she walks hand in hand with a soldier back in Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Emilia and Danielle Aloni smile as they are reunited with their family. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) The first meeting off Emelia Aloni with her grandmother and other family members at the Schneider Children's Medical Center. (credit: Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson) Ohad Munder, who spent his 9th birthday as a hostage, sits in a helicopter on his journey back to Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) Ohad Munder receives some late gifts, having spent his 9th birthday as a hostage. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) Nine-year-old Ohad Munder, his mother Keren and his grandmother Ruthie, returned to Israel. This is their first reunion back with Ohad's father, brother, and family members. (credit: Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson)

While the battle to bring them home is far from over, the emotional scenes of reunification are cause to celebrate.