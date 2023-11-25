WATCH LIVE: Israelis rally for return of Gaza hostages in Tel Aviv

Thousands attended a rally held for the return of the kidnapped at Shaul haMelekh Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening marking 50 days to October 7.

The families and many others are gathering in the square, while Hamas is delaying the return of the second of the abductees.

Now, Now

"We are here and with an eye on what is happening and will continue to monitor and update," announced the organizers amid fears of a delay in the deal.

At the same time, the singer Ehud Banai sang, with many waving signs with pictures of the abductees and chanting "Now, now". Banai said, "I'm excited to be here, the mitzvah of ransoming captives is the greatest mitzvah."