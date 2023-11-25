The families of Israeli hostages, along with many others who came to support them, held a rally on Saturday night, in the plaza outside the Tel Aviv Museum titled "50 Days of Hell," since the October 4 massacre. The plaza has been dubbed the “Kidnapped Plaza,” and while the families acknowledged that the delay in the release of the captives is "difficult but expected," they remained resolute in maintaining hope. They adamantly declared, "We won't allow Hamas to infiltrate our minds with their psychological warfare."

Awaiting the withheld hostages

The rally took place while 13 kidnapped Israelis were released by Hamas on Friday night, and the anxious wait for their second release continued. Hundreds held signs with the pictures and names of the detainees, demanding their return. Nearby streets have been closed to traffic.

Despite Hamas' claims that Israel "violated" the ceasefire terms and threats not to release the captives, hope remained steadfast in the Kidnapped Plaza. "I have a positive feeling. I am delighted that they are coming back home, even if she is not my granddaughter," Kamelia Hoter Ishay, the grandmother of Gali Tarshansky, who was kidnapped, and Lior Tarshansky, who was murdered, both residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, shared.

"I know she will come, and my heart soars with each person who comes and ends this suffering. We are dealing with a murderous terrorist organization. The fact that there is a deal that brings our loved ones back home— we must express our gratitude, regardless of the cost. It's our moral obligation to bring them back. They were kidnapped from their homes, their beds, in their pajamas. I am not disheartened; there are younger children than Gali who need to return," she said.

Regarding the delay in the release of the detainees and Hamas' allegations, Hoter Ishay said, "I won't allow Hamas to confuse me and inject their psychological warfare into my mind. I don't watch the news, and I don't hear any information. Until it happens, we remain hopeful that Gali will return safe and sound. My daughter told me, 'Mom, the only thing you need to wait for is when I call you and say, 'Gali is with me.'" Hostage families in Tel Aviv, 25 November 2023 (credit: Uri Sella/Walla!)

Naama Weinberg and Uri Ben David, cousins of the captive Itay Svirsky, say that the delay is "difficult but expected." The family added, "Hamas will do everything in its power to torment the Israeli public. That's their strategy in every deal they make. They play with the families. We believe that Hamas has no interest in breaking the ceasefire and will release them around midnight. They don't want the IDF to return to full-scale warfare. The families have already arrived at hospitals; this is an unbearable situation."

Other families shared that they were trying to avoid receiving partial updates. Amit Levy, the brother of Naama Levy, 19, said, "I haven't received any updates yet on what's happening. Right now, we are happy for all the children, mothers, and grandmothers who are coming back." He added, "It's not just Naama; even my heart can't contain it. We hope and work to create momentum for the speedy release of the others as soon as possible." Advertisement

Residents of Be’eri, who have been living in hotels at the Dead Sea have arrived to rally in organized buses. Other evacuees arrived on flights from Eilat. Sheikh Muafak Tarif, the head of the Druze community in Israel, Rabbi Yaaqov Medan, the head of the Har Etzion Yeshiva, whose son was critically injured during Operation Swords of Iron, and former MK Haim Yelin, who is the previous head of the Ashkelon Regional Council.