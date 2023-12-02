Gaza war hits Israeli farms: 89% report damage, 96% expect harm

Nearly all Israeli farmers have experienced disruptions to their farming operations since the October 7 Hamas massacre and the start of Swords of Iron War, according to a new survey by the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute.

“The Gaza War is having a devastating impact on Israeli agriculture,” said Dr. Adam Abramson, a research group leader in the field of agricultural economics at MIGAL and the survey’s initiator.

The survey of 389 farmers was published on Thursday and showed that 89% of Israeli farmers had experienced some form of damage to their farms, and 96% of farmers expect to experience harm in the coming three months.

In the Gaza area, 77% of Israeli farmers expect high to very high levels of damage.

The farmers are experiencing several challenges. The top three are: disruptions to the workforce, market disruptions and problems accessing their farms. Challenges that farmers experienced. (credit: MIGAL)

Specifically, of the respondents, 72% said they were experiencing disruptions to their workforce.

More than three-quarters (76%) of farmers said they expect a loss of agricultural production, with the average loss estimated at around 35%. In the Gaza periphery, this average loss was 70%. Advertisement Damage experienced by Israeli farmers. (credit: MIGAL)

Nearly all farmers (86%) expect a loss of income. While the national average is estimated at around 35%, the average loss is estimated at 69% in the Gaza area.

Need to implement solutions to recovery the industry

“The industry’s ability to recover will depend on our ability to implement creative solutions that assure a steady workforce, that open new marketing channels and that secure daily access to the farms themselves,” Abramson said.

The survey asked for suggestions to improve the situation, including recommended government policies. The recommendations included defining food security as a national priority, reducing barriers to marketing and allowing direct marketing, subsidizing Israeli workers, reducing the price of water and subsidizing other inputs like pesticides, and more.

The survey was administered from October 26 to November 5 via social networks and Israeli government agricultural channels.