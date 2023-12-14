Family of Gaza hostage kindles 7th Hanukkah light at Museum of Tolerance

In the shadow of the Iron Swords War, Yaakov Bohbot, brother of Elkana Bohbot, who was kidnapped to Gaza from the Nova music festival, and his sister-in-law Ohr, lit the seventh candle of Hanukkah at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The Bohbot family lit the candle and prayed for Elkana's return, noting that only recently Rivka and Elkana celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and that their 3-year-old child keeps asking, "Where's Daddy?"

On Wednesday evening, the lighting of the seventh candle of Hanukkah was held at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem in the presence of Tzohar Chairman Rabbi David Stav, Jerusalem Municipality Director General Itzik Larry, Yaakov and Ohr Bohbot representing the families of the abductees, Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman, Miki Cohen of United Hatzalah, Steve Mizel, a former US Marine who for the past 10 years has devoted his time and energy assisting IDF soldiers, and Abba Kelman, chairman of the “Thank the IDF” (Todah L’Zahal) foundation.