Israelis' consumption of war-related news varies by demographic

A new survey by researchers at Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan that examined war-related information consumption has found that almost one-third of Israeli Arabs regard social media – not generally known for truth and accuracy – as the “most reliable source” for war-related information, followed by journalists and the more traditional media (29.5%).

Almost half of those Israeli Arabs who were polled said that they have, nevertheless, posted less social media content since October 7.

In a previous poll conducted last month by BIU, 73.7% of Israeli Jews viewed the IDF spokesman as the most reliable source of information about the war in Gaza against Hamas terrorists.

The new survey was conducted by Dr. Gal Yavetz of BIU’s information science department.

Religious composition of poll participants

A representative sample of 146 Israeli Arab adults aged 18 years and over participated in the current survey during the seventh week of the war. Dr. Gal Yavetz (credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)

The Arab respondents were a representative sample of Muslims, Christians, and Druze. They participated in the survey in two waves during the fifth and seventh weeks of the war.

When asked to indicate the main reason for news consumption during the war, 40% of the Israeli Arab respondents said they do so for a sense of security, and 28% said to "stay informed."

The earlier poll, conducted during the fifth week of the war among a representative sample of 505 Israeli Jews, showed that most (57.4%) consume information from the media to “stay informed” and 23% for their sense of personal security.