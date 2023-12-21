Former secretary of state Hilary Clinton urged families of kidnapped Israelis to pressure Israeli politicians to push for a Christmas deal to release their loved ones from Hamas captivity, according to a statement that was published by the families.

The meeting, which took place in New York, was organized by the Forum of Families of Kidnapped Israelis. The meeting highlighted the families' desperate plea for international support and pressure on relevant stakeholders to bring their family members home from captivity in Gaza.

According to a statement on behalf of the families, they shared their emotional stories and conveyed their concerns about the well-being of the kidnapped individuals, many of whom have been held captive for an extended period. They also expressed their frustration with the response of international organizations and the need for urgent action.

Former secretary of state Hilary Clinton meets with families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, December 2023 (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Clinton encourages to mobilize public pressure

One family member recounted Clinton's advice during the meeting: "Clinton encouraged us to mobilize public pressure because there are elements in the Israeli government who understand only politics." According to families who participated in the meeting, during the gathering, Clinton emphasized the importance of prioritizing the release of the kidnapped individuals. She acknowledged the accomplishments of the Israeli military but stressed that the safe return of the kidnapped must be the primary focus. According to a participant at the meeting, she noted, "Until the release of the hostages becomes the primary and immediate objective from Israel's perspective, any statements or actions from me, others, or even President [Joe] Biden would not hold sufficient significance." Advertisement

The families presented Clinton with valuable insights into the plight of their loved ones, sharing personal stories, photographs, and a symbolic disc bearing the message, "Our hearts are held captive in Gaza."

According to the statement, Clinton offered assistance in any way possible and pledged to advocate within the international community to release the hostages. She also commended the efforts of the families and the Forum, stating, "The work being undertaken by the families and this forum is of utmost importance and influence. You must continue your efforts, exerting pressure on all relevant stakeholders," according to the statement.

The meeting occurred at Columbia University's campus, where Clinton delivered a lecture alongside Keren Yarhi-Milo, the dean of Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. The event was organized by Israeli students at Columbia, demonstrating solidarity and international collaboration in addressing this pressing issue.