Hillary Clinton: 'People who call for ceasefire do not understand Hamas'

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton agreed that Israel has the right to defend itself against the terrorist group Hamas during a bipartisan panel discussion during a 30th anniversary celebration for Baker Institute on Thursday evening.

They discussed the situations around the world, including the Israel-Hamas war.

When discussing the call for a ceasefire, the former secretary of state stated: "People who are calling for a ceasefire now, don't understand Hamas. That is not possible."

"It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time there was a ceasefire in effect rebuilding their armaments, creating strong positions, to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis," Clinton explained further. "

WATCH: @NorahODonnell moderated a bipartisan discussion Thursday with former U.S. Secretaries of State James A. Baker III and @HillaryClinton.On the Israel-Hamas war, @HillaryClinton said, “People who are calling for a ceasefire now do not understand Hamas. That is not… pic.twitter.com/WUWYRW6uOz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 29, 2023

PROTESTERS MARCH past the US Capitol Building in Washington last week, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Clinton defended Israel in the past

In 2014, during the Israel-Gaza War, Clinton voiced criticism of Hamas end expressed support for the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

"They're trapped by their leadership, unfortunately," Clinton said of the Palestinians during an interview with Jon Stewart of The Daily Show. Advertisement

"It's a two-pronged trapping. They have leadership that is committed to resistance and violence. Their actions are geared towards getting newer and better missiles to launch at Israel instead of saying, 'Hey, let's try to figure out how we're going to make your lives better'."

Clinton also appeared on Charlie Rose’s popular talk show which airs nationally on PBS. She told Rose that the Israeli response to the constant rocket fire from Gaza was appropriate.“The Israelis are absolutely right in saying that they can’t just sit there and let rockets rain down,” Clinton told Rose. “They have a missile defense system which is working well but that can’t be certain. Now there are drones being launched from Gaza.”