Israeli hostages' family member: Netanyahu stands alongside us

Earlier this week, representatives of the families of the hostages met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst ongoing negotiations for another hostage release deal - one that has since been shut down by Hamas.

Despite their agonizing concern for their loved ones, the families stated that the meeting was conducted in a positive atmosphere. Sharon Sharabi, brother of Yossi and Eli, shared his thoughts on the meeting in an interview on 103FM.

"After the meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, we left feeling encouraged," he said. "The prime minister spoke to us openly; there was no barrier between the families of the hostages and him. It felt like the entire nation of Israel was standing with us in this struggle. The return of the hostages is a priority for the prime minister; that has never been in question.

"This time, the conversation was held with transparency in front of the families and behind closed doors in a limited forum. We sensed that he was taking the necessary steps towards reaching a deal that would give us hope, even though it would come at a heavy cost. Our ultimate desire is to see all the kidnapped individuals return home," he said.

Sharabi added, "The prime minister outlined the steps being taken to ensure the safety of the hostages and to avoid compromising the ongoing negotiation processes with the involved parties. Although I cannot provide specific details, I can tell you that individuals from across the political spectrum were present at the meeting, representing diverse political views, ethnic backgrounds, and societal sectors. All of them left with a significant sense of hope. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends a news conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

What is the price of a hostage deal?

He clarified that Netanyahu "did not disclose the specific price, but those present in the room understood that Israel is making concessions even within the framework of negotiations. The prime minister also recognizes that a military operation alone cannot bring the hostages home; it requires a combined approach involving military, political, and public discourse, as well as media pressure. Together, these factors can lead to a different outcome than what we have experienced in the past 75 days.

"I left the meeting feeling encouraged, and I can confidently say that I trust the prime minister. He is our leader, and as a nation, we need to support him during this difficult time. We should draw lessons from past divisions and unite as a society. The prime minister is not against us; he stands alongside us," Sharabi emphasized.

When asked if there were dissenting voices among the families, he replied in the negative. "The prime minister and his wife were open and empathetic. They not only acknowledged our pain but also understood the shock and anguish we are experiencing.

"They took steps to provide us with an understanding of the current situation and where we are headed. Meanwhile, the prime minister is exerting all possible pressure to instill hope in the people of Israel and facilitate the safe return of our abductees."

Amitai Doak/103FM contributed to this report.