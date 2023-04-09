Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first 100 days at the head of his sixth Knesset have been less than peaceful. According to a new poll from Israeli news outlet N12, 69% of Israelis think the government has done a decidedly poor job in its first 100 days.

52% of Likud voters polled by N12 gave the government a "bad" grade, despite having turned out in droves to give the party 32 seats in Knesset.

Specific individuals who also received poor scores included National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who received 66% and 65% "bad" scores respectively. Transportation Minister Miri Regev received negative feedback from 63% of respondents.

The prime minister himself received a disapproval rating of 67% on the N12 poll.

The only coalition-aligned minister who received a "good" grade was Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who got a 56% approval rating.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C) is seen alongside Likud MK Yuli Edelstein (R) in the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Opposition leaders also received poor performance reviews. The lowest score overall - 70% responded negatively - was given to Labor chair Merav Michaeli. 57% of respondents reported a negative view of opposition leader Yair Lapid, too. Benny Gantz was the only opposition member who received a positive rating, with 54% of respondents giving him a "good" grade.

What has happened in the first 100 days?

Walla compiled a list of significant events which occurred since Netanyahu most recently took office. These include (among other things) the proposal and subsequent legislative process of the judicial reform, the removal of Aryeh Deri from his ministerial position, multiple terror waves killing dozens of Israeli citizens, the violence in Huwara and US President Joe Biden's recent call for Netanyahu to cease judicial reform legislation.

Other notable events not listed on Walla are the diplomatic crisis with Jordan sparked by Smotrich's photo with a map of "Greater Israel" (which includes Jordan as part of Israel) and Ben-Gvir receiving a signed document from the prime minister promising the transfer of Israel's National Guard to his direct control.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett marked the government's first 100 days with a tweet on April 2. He attached a video documenting his own first 100 days as prime minister and wrote: "[This is] what the Bennett government accomplished in its first 100 days. Things could be different."