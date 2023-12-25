The Food Industries Association of Israel (FIAI) warned that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and along with an increasing threat from Houthi rebels along the Bab al-Mandab Strait, that unless immediate action is taken by the Israeli government, Israel's food security is in danger.

Dr. Ron Tomer, the current president of the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel (MAI) and Dodi Manevich, Chairman of the Food Industries Association, appealed to Chairman of the Economy Committee in the Knesset MK David Bitan with a request to hold an emergency discussion on the subject of food security and Israel's emergency stockpile. The empty shelves at a supermarket in Talpiot, Jerusalem, after the IDF Home Front Command issued a recommendation to the Israeli public to prepare food/water/necessities for a possible 72 hrs of staying sheltered. October 10, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The two warned that the government must have a strategy prepared within which goals will be set to ensure local production of at least 75% of the required food in order to prevent a food crisis.

The FIAI stated that approximately 90% of Israel's food production facilities are located in the conflict zones in the north and south, and despite the security tensions, the facilities are continuing to operate while they are exposed to rocket barrages from Gaza or Lebanon and many of their employees have been evacuated to remote areas. At the outbreak of war following the October 7 massacres, supermarkets and shops across Israel saw panic-buying ahead of the expected Israeli military retaliation. Water, toilet paper, and other essentials quickly sold out throughout the countrym and limits were put in place to prevent people from overbuying supplies.