A new, heartwarming initiative led by an El Al flight attendant saw Israelis come together and knit 240 teddy bears to represent the Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

The scheme, called "A Bear for Every Hostage,” was the brainchild of flight attendant Hadar Harik. According to an El Al post on Facebook, every participant was sent instructions on how to knit the bear, but individuals could personalize their bear, and "the diverse colors imbue each one with a unique character, symbolizing the special qualities of the hostages," El Al stated.

Harik collected the bears from across Israel, and they are available to be seen at Kikar Hahatufim at the Israel Museum in Tel Aviv. "This project has filled us and the families of the hostages with great optimism," El Al's post read. "We remain steadfast in our hopes and wishes for their safe return soon."

Israel still awaits return of hostages

Hamas's attack on October 7 saw over 1,200 people killed, and some 240 were taken hostage to Gaza. Although over 100 hostages have been released, 129 people still remain in Hamas captivity.

In October, on a special cargo flight dispatched from New York, El Al put photographs of individuals who were missing or abducted by Hamas terrorists at the time, transforming each vacant spot into a silent plea for a safe return home.