Arab Israeli indicted for supporting terror, ISIS in social media posts

A 22-year-old man from Tira, an Arab city of about 30,000 in central Israel, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of security offenses, including identification with a terrorist organization and incitement to terrorism.

An indictment was filed on Sunday against the suspect, Moamen Mansour, who was arrested by the Shin Bet and Israel Police.

The indictment, filed by Attorney Rachel Part of the Central District Prosecutor’s Office, indicates that Mansour identified with various terrorist organizations in posts to his Instagram account as well as in status messages on WhatsApp.

Alleged identification with ISIS, al-Qaeda

Last month, Mansour wrote in an Arabic status on WhatsApp: “Train the armies and protect the soul, for it is the time of the last day’s war.” The next day, Mansour made a post to Instagram in which he identified with al-Qaeda.

Last June, Mansour allegedly identified himself with ISIS on Instagram in a video showing distinct ISIS symbols and a jihadi anthem playing as a soundtrack.

A month later, Mansour posted another video to social media, in which people are seen waving the ISIS flag, and one person makes a militant speech about the organization.

Mansour was arrested at the beginning of December, and his detention has been extended several times.