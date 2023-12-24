Hamas on Sunday evening claimed to have arrested a group of Palestinians who "collaborated" with Israel to collect intelligence in the Gaza Strip in the immediate aftermath of Hamas's October 7 massacre, Palestinian media reported, citing a source in Hamas's al-Majd internal security forces, part of the Qassam Brigades.

Per Palestinian media outlet Shehab, one of the "collaborators" admitted to being assigned by the Shin Bet to monitor the homes of Hamas leaders across the Strip. In addition, it was claimed that they were ordered to report on any movement observed by Hamas terrorists in the area.

Another supposed spy admitted to searching for the whereabouts of Hamas leaders with the aim of assassinating them, the unconfirmed report added.

The suspects were arrested by Hamas after the terrorist group "received data and documents described as dangerous, which included the names of all" Gazans who are "collaborating" with Israeli forces. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on December 24, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas claims to have found 'strategic treasure' following arrests

According to Shehab, Hamas claimed that following the suspects' arrest, it had successfully obtained a "strategic treasure" of Israeli intelligence information.

This "strategic treasure" included information about Shin Bet's use of technology and how its operatives communicate and work with agents inside the Gaza Strip, the report claimed. In addition, Hamas claims to have learned about "the method of the agents' work."

Hamas claimed that these findings "constituted a great difficulty for the work of the occupation intelligence services" during the IDF's war on the terrorist group in Gaza.

Hamas's al-Majd forces said in a statement following the report that the "resistance security leadership in the Gaza Strip will take all legal and revolutionary measures against the agents and strike with an iron fist anyone who dares to deal with the enemy."