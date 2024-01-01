An affidavit on giving permission for sperm to be removed from their bodies if they die will from now be publicized on the IDF’s website, Meitiv, for newly recruited soldiers and also sent to each one directly.

Those who agree to it also need to get an attorney to sign the affidavit.

This was decided by the Knesset Health Committee on Monday in preparation of the law for using the sperm of a deceased person for procreation. Acting committee chairman MK Merav Ari (Yesh Atid) announced that in coordination with the Defense Ministry, an affidavit from IDF that he is interested in the use of his sperm will be offered on the website.

Information about this option will be provided in a text message to of all those designated for recruitment. Ben-Ari emphasized that cooperation with government ministries is necessary.

Col. Alon Meitav explained that with the exception of the conscription order itself, all contact with the Shin Bet takes place through the website, which receives about nine million hits a month and about 8,000 inquiries a day. In addition, contact with the IDF is also carried out through text messages on the phone.

Attorney Masada Matzlawi, from the counseling and legislation department at the Justice Ministry, spoke about the wording of the law that would reflect the wishes of the deceased. Zvi Hauser, a former MK and the initiator of the law, suggested that it is enough for the court to be convinced that the deceased did not object.

Rabbi Lior Segev from the Puah Institute for Fertility, Medicine and Halacha emphasized that since taking the sperm is a surgical operation, the expression of the will of the deceased is required.

Families ask to make process easier

Dudi, the father of Zur Sa’idi who was murdered by Hamas terrorists and whose sperm was saved, asked that the legislators make it easier for the families and not to require a hearing in court to approve the use of the sperm.

Attorney Tal Fox from the legal bureau of the Health Ministry, promised that after the law is passed, the various ministry offices that deal with the issue will be informed of the decision.

Attorney Ya’akov Shapira, the head of Jewish law at the Justice Ministry called for the IDF’s directive to be distributed to the soldier’s parents to save them from having to deal with bureaucratic delays in harvesting and freezing the semen for implantation.