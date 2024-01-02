Price of electricity in Israel to rise 2.6% in February

The Electricity Authority has announced that the price of electricity will rise 2.6% in February, following a 2.7% rise in consumer price indices in the preceding period.

The new rate is expected to go into effect at the start of the month, subject to approval at a public hearing.

As a result of the change, the average electricity bill will increase by about NIS 10 per month. If a family of three currently pays an average bill of about NIS 350 a month and NIS 700 for two months, the addition will be about 20 NIS for the bimonthly bill.

The authority said that its decision was made while balancing the consideration of maintaining a stable economy with the consideration of the cost to consumers.

Electricity Authority expects revenue from sale of Eshkol power plant

“Therefore, the Authority decided at this stage not to fully realize the increase in cost, and to take into account future revenues expected to be received from the sale of the Eshkol site, which is in its final stages.”

The Eshkol power plant is the largest in Israel, and will be the fourth to be sold by the Electricity Authority following the electricity reform approved in 2018.