Israeli city Nahariya to implement housing renewal plan

The northern city of Nahariya has been approved for a city-wide renewal plan by the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal in a statement they released on Sunday. This project will allow for the renewal of approximately 7,000 apartment units and an estimated 1,500 new buildings.

There is also potential on the horizon for 24,000 more new apartments to be built in the city.

The approved renewal plan has substituted the initial plan for the city titled 'TAMA 38.'

Renewing the city

This is the first housing renewal plan of its kind. The plan is expected to have a speedy and efficient construction process, as it does not require any further approval or permits from outside authorities.

Additionally, the renewal plan will allow for older residential buildings to receive reinforcement and strengthening if necessary. Older buildings built after 1980 will also potentially be renewed.

Beyond housing in the city, a section within the plan examined the unique characteristics that Nahariya has to offer. Taking those characteristics into account, there are plans to fix infrastructure issues in the city and respond to the needs of the public in addition to the renewal of residential buildings.

Spreading renewal around the country

The Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal is also promoting 19 cities to implement a similar renewal plan. Some of the cities included in this initiative are Ramala, Ra'anana, Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva, and Lod.

Gori Nadler, Director of the Senior Planning Department at the Government Authority for Urban Renewal, stated that "Nahariya is a unique city whose urban fabric is successful and functions well. The approved plan creates certainty and puts order in the renewal processes of the city of Nahariya in a way that will preserve and strengthen the urban quality.

"I hope we will see more cities that prepare comprehensive plans of this type, and I thank the Nahariya municipality and the district planning bureau for their cooperation in the rapid and optimal promotion of this important plan," Nadler concluded.