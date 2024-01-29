EAJC releases “Days of Sorrow”

The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress has released “Days of Sorrow,” a short video dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust in World War II, those murdered by the Hamas terrorists on October 7, and those who gave their lives defending the State of Israel in the war.

The video, which was released on January 27, World Holocaust Remembrance Day, was written and directed by Maxim Kolyshev, a finalist at Cannes Lions, the world’s most prestigious international festival of advertising and communications, who moved to Israel in 2023. The original music was written by composer Alexander Povolotsky, who has lived in Israel since 1990 and has worked with the Bolshoi Theatre, the USSR State Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The composer dedicated the music to the memory of his friend’s son, IDF Staff Sgt. Yuval Ben Yaakov (z”l) of the 7th Armored Brigade who fell on October 7. Yuval was 21.